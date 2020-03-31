You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
No venue, no problem: Tucson country singer Angel Perez has balcony concert

No venue, no problem: Tucson country singer Angel Perez has balcony concert

From the April's Tucson-area coronavirus coverage: 217 Pima County cases, 'world turned upside down' for Chinese-American eateries series

Tucson country musician Angel Perez is hosting a virtual concert from his porch on Wednesday, April 1. It's one of two virtual concerts he's playing this week. 

 Courtesy Angel Perez

As far as he can tell, Tucson country singer Angel Perez has lost 21 gigs through April courtesy the coronavirus pandemic.

And Perez admits, he's going a little stir crazy sitting at home night after night.

On Wednesday, April 1, he's did something about that.

He and guitarist Dan Hawk took to his balcony just after 4:30 p.m. and performed a mini concert for his neighbors, the first of two live-streamed concerts he's planned this week.

The residents of his quiet little neighborhood, where the sound of a motorcycle gunning down the street is about as rowdy as things get, were probably a little surprised to see Perez singing original songs and covers of Josh Turner and other contemporary country stars from his balcony. He's lived in the neighborhood six years and while many people know he's a performer, most if not all of them have never seen him in action.

“I think it will be a pleasant surprise," the 54-year old who retired from the Army in 2016 said before Wednesday's performance. "I hope they don’t throw anything. If they do, I hope it's food.”

Wednesday's concert was live-streamed on his Facebook page (https://tinyurl.com/wu8hulk).

At 5 p.m. Friday, April 3, Perez will perform a second concert, this one in collaboration with the Tumacacori Mexican restaurant Wisdom's Cafe.

Perez, who has been performing for about nine years, is setting up a virtual tip jar through Venmo and Paypal and is planning to split Friday's tips with Wisdom's servers, many of whom are either not working or making significantly less money.

Wisdom's Cafe is among the handful of bars and restaurants in Tubac, Green Valley and Rio Rico where Perez regularly performs four or five times a week. He also does occasional shows with his full band at Desert Diamond Casino and The Station in Marana.

“I hope that this ends quickly so we can get back to normal," Perez said.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News