No venue, no problem: Tucson country singer Angel Perez takes concert to his balcony

As far as he can tell, Tucson country singer Angel Perez has lost 21 gigs through April courtesy the coronavirus pandemic.

And he admits, he's going a little stir crazy sitting at home night after night.

On Wednesday, April 1, he's doing something about that.

At 4:30 p.m., he and guitarist Dan Hawk will perform a mini concert from his balcony for his neighbors, the first of two live-streamed concerts he's planning this week.

The residents of his quiet little neighborhood, where the sound of a motorcycle gunning down the street is about as rowdy as things get, might be a little surprised to see Perez singing original songs and covers of Josh Turner and other contemporary country stars from his balcony. He's lived in the neighborhood six years and while many people know he's a performer, most if not all of them have never seen him in action.

“I think it will be a pleasant surprise," said the 54-year old, who retired from the Army in 2016. "I hope they don’t throw anything. If they do, I hope it's food.”

Wednesday's concert will be live-streamed on his Facebook page (https://tinyurl.com/wu8hulk) beginning at 4:30 p.m.

At 5 p.m. Friday, April 3, Perez will perform a second concert, this one in collaboration with the Tumacacori Mexican restaurant Wisdom's Cafe.

Perez, who has been performing for about nine years, is setting up a virtual tip jar through Venmo and Paypal and is planning to split Friday's tips with Wisdom's servers, many of whom are either not working or making significantly less money.