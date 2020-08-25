Oh what a year: COVID-19 derails Kentucky singer's breakthrough year

J.D. Shelburne is becoming a daddy next month.

That's the brightest spot to his 2020.

Almost everything else about the past 237 days and counting has been a blurr of false starts, interruptions and really bad days.

Some lowlights:

• He's lost 52 gigs and counting since late March, when the country went into quarantine in response to COVID-19. Last week the Kentucky State Fair cancelled its concert series; he was supposed to share the stage with Mitchell Tenpenny before an audience of thousands.

• He's had to push back the release of his sophomore album from August to who knows when. He had hoped to do a hometown release concert like he did for his last album two years ago when 7,000 people showed up to support him.

Until COVID, things were looking up for Shelburne. His home state of Kentucky put him on the cover of its tourism guide magazine and Texas Roadhouse in May named him their artist of the month, playing his music in 600 of their restaurants nationwide.