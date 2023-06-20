Once upon a long time ago, Old Tucson hosted big-name concerts from Kenny Rogers to Kenny Chesney in its dusty Budweiser Arena.

This weekend, it's going back to those good old days with the launch of its summer concert series in the Town Square on Friday and Saturday nights through Aug. 26.

National and local cover bands will draw from the catalogues of legendary hitmakers including Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Brooks & Dunn, Journey, Led Zeppelin, Buddy Holly, Garth Brooks, Stevie Nicks, Jimmy Buffett and others.

The concert series is the third event hosted by venue since American Heritage Railways took over operations in spring 2022. The operators last October resurrected the popular Halloween-themed Nightfall and introduced the holiday-themed Yuletide in November, both of which are set to return this year.

The venue also launched its Western Experience, opening on weekends from late January through early May with a full slate of classic Old Tucson shows and activities.

Admission to the concerts is $34, $80 for VIP through oldtucson.com. Gates at Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road, open at 5:30 p.m., with music starting at 6. Jake's Barbecue and Rosa's Cantina will be opened to serve food.

Old Tucson and its gift shop is open daily this summer. For details, visit oldtucson.com.

Concert series schedule:

• Rhinestone Country (1990s-2000s country), Friday, June 23.

• Not Fade Away (1950s rock), Saturday, June 24.

• Garth Live (Garth Brooks), June 30

• Breakdown (Tom Petty), July 1

• Rock Revisited (1980s album rock), July 7

• TBA, July 8

• Buffett’s Margaritaville (Jimmy Buffett), July 14

• Mr. Skynyrd (Tucson Lynyrd Skynyrd), July 15

• Rock the Boat ('70s-'80s soft rock), July 21

• American Highwaymen (country rock), July 22

• The Tributaries (Eagles), July 28

• Studio 54 Explosion (disco), July 29

• White Winged Dove (Stevie Nicks), Aug. 4

• Five Way Street (Tucson, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young), Aug. 5

• Evil Waze (Santana), Aug. 11

• Nashville Gold (country), Aug. 12

• The Festival Band (Tucson. R&B, old school and funk), Aug. 18

• Neon Circus (Brooks & Dunn), Aug. 19

• TBA, Aug. 25