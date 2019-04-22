Members of Tucson's unplugged folk ensemble Sister Solace gather every other week to harmonize along to reimagined folk standards.
But they get only one shot to do it before an audience this year. That comes this weekend when the 13-voice acoustic ensemble under the baton of founder and director Gabrielle Pietrangelo returns to the Historic Tucson Scottish Rite Cathedral, where they have performed twice a year since 2015.
Pietrangelo said the group has scaled back to just one concert a year, although they continue getting together a couple times a month to sing in goose-bump inducing harmonies.
The ensemble, with special guest Beth Daunis on violin, will perform their program of folk tunes at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 26, at the cathedral, 160 S. Scott Ave. Tickets are $18 at the door or $15 in advance at sistersolace.com.