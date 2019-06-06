The Oro Valley Music Festival is going on hiatus this year as organizers regroup "and take a fresh look at our event," they posted on Facebook Tuesday.
"In the interests of delivering the absolute best product for all of you, we are taking time to regroup and take a fresh look at our event. Unfortunately there will not be a music festival in 2019," according to the post.
Organizers could not be reached for additional comment and did not respond to messages sent to their Facebook page.
The cancellation comes about four months ahead of the annual October festival, which was launched in 2015 at the Golf Club at Vistoso as a one-day event. It grew the following year to two days — one devoted to country music, the other to pop and rock — and was held at the Oro Valley golf course through the 2017 festival.
Last year, new owners took over and moved the event to the town's sprawling Naranja Park, where late monsoon rains and chilly winds turned the opening day — with country headliner Chris Young — into a sloppy mess. The weather was better for day two, with headliners Switchfoot, but attendance fell below expectations.
Reactions on social media ranged from fans saying they were sad to see the festival disappear to some who pointed out the flaws of last year's event that went beyond the bad weather.
"Sad but the lineup last year was pretty weak and with moving locations, can't say that I'm shocked," wrote Richie Holt, who added he hoped to see the festival return "in 2020, bigger and stronger."
"Go back to your old location and maybe pick better well known artists next time," offered Estevan Andrew Rios.
Festival organizers said they hope to bring the festival "back bigger and better down the road."