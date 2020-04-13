Oro Valley teens find musical inspiration in coronavirus isolation

Dobson said he filmed from a distance, including the performance shots with Martin’s bandmates in a garage. Throughout the process, he and the others maintained social distancing guidelines. And given the storyline, keeping a safe distance during the process was pretty seamless.

“The video was kind of about separating from somebody so it was pretty easy,” said Dobson, who graduated from Canyon del Oro High School and has been friends with Martin since they played football together as kids.

Dobson, 20, has been producing music videos, mostly for hip-hop artists since graduating from high school in 2018. Like Martin, he is taking a gap year off of school at the University of Arizona to pursue his filmmaking dreams.

So far, he estimates he’s produced 25 to 30 videos.

“I want to focus on this and see where it takes me,” he said.

Martin, who has been in bands since middle school, has spent the nearly year since graduating from Ironwood Ridge last spring playing shows at venues including 191 Toole, The Hut on North Fourth Avenue and The Edge on North Flowing Wells Road.

He was set to play one of his biggest shows last month at the UA’s annual Spring Fling carnival until it was canceled in light of the coronavirus health crisis.