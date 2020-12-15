Pacifica Quartet joins AZ Friends of Chamber Music for Beethoven recital

The cancellations started pouring in back in mid-March and continued through the summer and into the fall, which the Indiana-based Pacifica Quartet had fully expected.

But like their classical music colleagues worldwide, they started getting invitations for virtual concerts to replace the in-person concerts they had been set to play before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down stages worldwide.

“I think whatever works right now as long as audiences can listen and we get to play,” Pacifica cellist Brandon Vamos said last week from Bloomington, Indiana, where the quartet is in residence at Indiana University. “We miss being in a live audience because you feed off of that, but it’s given us a reason to continue working on this great repertoire and stay motivated.”

Most of the concerts the quartet are doing, including one on Saturday, Dec. 19, for the Arizona Friends of Chamber Music, are pre-recorded. The group has done one live-streamed concert for a presenter in Syracuse, which Vamos said “felt like it was more in the moment.” But technology issues are the biggest hurdle for live-streaming.