Party like you mean it; from Prince to a taco drop, Tucson is ready for New Year's

Time to ring out the old and herald the new next week.

Here are some of the more interesting New Year’s Eve events we’ve found around town. Unless noted, events take place on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Party Like It’s 1999 with Prince tribute artist

The Rialto Theatre is opening its doors at 318 E. Congress St. to those who like a little Prince in their New Year’s Eve celebrations. Purple Madness, a Prince tribute artist, will join DJ Future Syndicate to celebrate the legendary artist who died in spring 2016. Expect to hear the classics, including “Purple Rain,” “When Doves Cry” and “Kiss.” Dress up as Prince and you can get half-priced drinks until 10 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets are $20-$50 through rialtotheatre.com

The Rialto on Saturday, Dec. 28, will celebrate the end of the decade at its sister venue 191 Toole with Annie Jump Cannon, Tonight’s Sunshine, Noah Martin Trio and Luxy Vinyl. Admission to the all-ages show is $5 at the door, 191 E. Toole Ave. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Hotel Congress gets Times Square feel

New York City has its ball drop at midnight. Flagstaff his its pine cone drop. This year, Hotel Congress will drop a taco.