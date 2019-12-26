Party like you mean it; from Prince to a taco drop, Tucson is ready for New Year's

Time to ring out the old and herald the new next week.
Here are some of the more interesting New Year’s Eve events we’ve found around town. Unless noted, events take place on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Party Like It’s 1999 with Prince tribute artist
The Rialto Theatre is opening its doors at 318 E. Congress St. to those who like a little Prince in their New Year’s Eve celebrations. Purple Madness, a Prince tribute artist, will join DJ Future Syndicate to celebrate the legendary artist who died in spring 2016. Expect to hear the classics, including “Purple Rain,” “When Doves Cry” and “Kiss.” Dress up as Prince and you can get half-priced drinks until 10 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets are $20-$50 through rialtotheatre.com
- The Rialto on Saturday, Dec. 28, will celebrate the end of the decade at its sister venue 191 Toole with Annie Jump Cannon, Tonight’s Sunshine, Noah Martin Trio and Luxy Vinyl. Admission to the all-ages show is $5 at the door, 191 E. Toole Ave. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Hotel Congress gets Times Square feel
New York City has its ball drop at midnight. Flagstaff his its pine cone drop. This year, Hotel Congress will drop a taco.
Welcome to the Old Pueblo’s Times Square New Year’s Eve featuring DJs and live music on two stages. Hotel Congress is well-known for its fun and creative NYE celebrations. A lot of the event will be held outdoors so make sure to bundle up. The evening starts at 8 p.m. at the hotel, 311 E. Congress St., and tickets are $40 to $150 through hotelcongress.com
Take a trip back to the 1980s at Casino del sol
Tucson’s popular 1980s dance band 80s and Gentlemen is taking over Casino del Sol’s Event Center, 5655 W. Valencia Road, at 10 p.m. for a free party.
Several groups are performing at Casino del Sol throughout the night, including Ritmo De Sanchez and DJ Karmuh in the Paradiso Lounge and DJ Aftershock with Relente 520 in the Tropico Lounge. About 200 free ticket vouchers will be given out Tuesday night for a Tejano dance party featuring touring artist Ruben Ramos, LA 45 and Jimmy Lee in the bingo hall that begins at 8 p.m. Admission throughout the evening is free and open to those 21 and older. Details: casinodelsol.com
Jazz up your NYE party with Hacienda Del Sol
The Tucson-based jazz ensemble Soul Essential will perform at Hacienda del Sol’s “New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dancing Celebration” in Casa Luna. The evening includes a dinner buffet with cocktails while Soul Essential performs songs by Earth, Wind & Fire; Aretha Franklin; the Rolling Stones; and other notable jazz, rock and R&B artists.
Admission is $99 per person for the buffet and dance, $40 for the dance party only. The buffet line opens at 6:30 p.m. at Hacienda del Sol, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road. The dance party kicks off at 9 p.m. Details and reservations: haciendadelsol.com
Boogie in the new year at Desert Diamond
Who said disco died in the 1970s? Boogie Knights, which started out as a Halloween gag in Los Angeles in 1992, has become one of the top disco cover bands in the world. Now, they are swinging into Desert Diamond Casino, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road, for a free show that starts at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Here’s an idea: Dust off your old bell bottom jeans and poofy wig to really get in the disco spirit. Details: ddcaz.com
Lee Jaramillo is a University of Arizona journalism student apprenticing with the Star.