Paula Abdul is embarking on her first solo tour in 25 years this fall and we get her at the tour’s finale.
Abdul’s “Straight Up Paula” tour stop also serves as Fox Tucson Theatre’s Chasing Rainbows Gala fundraiser on Nov. 16. Proceeds from the $75 tickets — $300 for VIP — benefit the Fox Theatre Foundation.
Abdul is one of several shows recently added to the Fox Theatre’s strong fall lineup. Tickets are available through foxtucsontheatre.ticketforce.com or at the Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
Other recently added shows include:
- South African singer Belinda Davids channels Whitney Houston in “The Greatest Love of All” tribute show, Sept. 1; $24 to $59.
- LA burlesque troupe SuicideGirls bring their “Blackheart Burlesque” here Sept. 8; $20-$65.
- 1990s R&B singer/actress Macy Gray drops her 10th studio album “Ruby” in September, just in time for her Sept. 24 show; $29-$69.
- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame two-time inductee Graham Nash brings his intimate evening of songs and stories to Tucson Oct. 16; $37-$97.
- Spanish flamenco dance troupe Compania Flamenca Eduardo Guerrero brings its North American show “Flamenco Pasion” to the Fox on Halloween night Oct. 31; $29-$44.
- Tucson’s own folk duo Ryanhood will give a free concert Dec. 8 as part of Second Saturdays downtown.
- Guitar great Tommy Emmanuel is here Dec. 16; $39.50-$54.50.
In other Tucson concert news, the Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave., is filling up with legends this fall. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
- 1990s grunge rockers Alice in Chains will remind us of the Seattle indie rock spirit on Sept. 3; $47-$73.
- Bob Dylan will perform perhaps his most intimate Tucson show in decades Oct. 5. His most recent Tucson shows have been at the 5,000-seat AVA at Casino del Sol and the 9,000-plus-seat Tucson Arena. $48-$123.
- Country singer Dwight Yoakam brings his Bakersfield sound to the Music Hall on Oct. 18; $37-$63.
- Blues guitar whiz Joe Bonamassa is regarded as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation. He’s here Nov. 20; $79-$179.