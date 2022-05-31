Phoenix trio to open Tucson classical summer concert series

St. Andrew’s Bach Society kicks off its 2022 summer concert series on Sunday, June 5, with the Phoenix-based Urban Nocturnes, an ensemble of moonlighting Phoenix Symphony players.

In addition to playing with the Phoenix Symphony, Urban Nocturnes is the artist-in-residence chamber ensemble at the 100-year-old Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in downtown Phoenix’s historic Roosevelt district.

The group usually includes six musicians, but for the concert Sunday it will be just three — founders violinist Karen Sinclair and violist Christopher McKay and flutist Viviana Cumplido Wilson, who played three seasons with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra in the early 2000s.

At Sunday’s concert, Urban Nocturnes will perform works by Haydn, Reger, Spohr and Szervánsky. Admission is $25 for reserved seats, $15 for general admission and $10 for students through standrewsbach.org.

The concert starts at 2 p.m. at Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St.

The St. Andrew’s Bach Society series runs through August.

