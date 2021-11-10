Pianist Joyce Yang returns to Tucson with new work

Fun fact about Cottis: Her 2017 TSO debut was her American debut.

In addition to the concerto, the orchestra will perform Gabriela Lena Frank's "Andean Elegy" and Rimsky-Korsakov's "Scheherazade" in two concerts this weekend: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. Tickets are $17 to $83 through tucsonsymphony.org and audience members are required to either show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken no more than 72 hours before the performance.

Juilliard heading

to Leo Rich

The prestigious Juilliard String Quartet returns to Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave., for an Arizona Friends of Chamber Music recital Wednesday, Nov. 17 — a make-up concert for the quartet's COVID-canceled December 2020 event.

But the Juilliard, which last performed with the Friends in December 2019, didn't skip us altogether. The group prepared a video of it rehearsing the program it was supposed to play in Tucson under COVID conditions.