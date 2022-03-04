Pianist to perform Beethoven, Brahms in Tucson concert series

Minnesota pianist Stephen Carlson picked a good time to accept an invite to perform in Tucson.

On Sunday, March 6, Carlson, a Minnesota guy, will play a free concert with Dove of Peace Lutheran Church a part of its community concert series.

He will likely bask in our spring-like weather — sunny and 60, with a slight chance of breezy conditions.

In Bemidji, Minnesota, where he teaches piano at Bemidji State University, the forecast Sunday calls for a high of 24 and cloudy.

Carlson will heat things up even more when he performs a program of works by Beethoven, Haydn, Debussy and Brahms on Dove’s recently acquired Steinway B piano. Admission to the concert is free, but donations will be accepted to benefit Gospel Rescue Mission.

Carlson’s program opens with Beethoven’s 32 Variations in C-minor of an original eight-bar main theme that Beethoven twisted and turned 32 different ways.

Carlson also will perform Haydn’s Sonata in C minor; Debussy’s Preludes, Book 2; and Brahms’s Variations and Fugue on a Theme by Handel.