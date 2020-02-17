Pima County Fair concerts set; Rock, pop, hip-hop and the fair's first-ever EDM show

We love the giant corndogs and smoked turkey legs chased by a slew of stomach-churning, gravity-defying carnival rides at the Pima County Fair, but the real reason we love the fair: the concerts.
And we're really excited about this year's lineup, a mix of '80s metal rock, 2000s pop country, some 1970s disco/dance, '90s hair bands, a hip-hop star with a Christian message and the fair's first-ever EDM show.
And we love the price tag: Free with fair admission.
So here's the rundown on the 2020 Pima County Fair.
When: April 16-26
Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road
Admission: $9 adults, $5 kids ages 6 to 10 through pimacountyfair.com or at the gate. $2 for everyone April 20.
Parking: $5
Concert tickets: Reserved seats are $15 on top of fair admission
Lineup:
- Rapper T.I., April 16
- 1970s-80s disco/pop band KC and the Sunshine Band, April 17
- 1980s metal band Tesla, April 18
- Norteño band Los Tucanes de Tijuana, April 19
- Reggae band The Original Wailers — a spinoff of Bob Marley's The Wailers band, April 20
- 1970s disco-dance band Village People, April 21
- Christian hip-hop singer-songwriter LeCrae, April 22
- Hip-hop artist Saweetie, April 23
- 1980s heavy metal band Anthrax, April 24
- Three-fer April 25: On the Four Peaks corner stage, metal bands LA Guns at 4 p.m., Slaughter at 5:30 p.m. On the Budweiser main stage, country star Scotty McCreery, 8 p.m.
- UK EDM artist TroyBoi, April 26
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch