Pima County Fair concerts set; Rock, pop, hip-hop and the fair's first-ever EDM show

We love the giant corndogs and smoked turkey legs chased by a slew of stomach-churning, gravity-defying carnival rides at the Pima County Fair, but the real reason we love the fair: the concerts.

And we're really excited about this year's lineup, a mix of '80s metal rock, 2000s pop country, some 1970s disco/dance, '90s hair bands, a hip-hop star with a Christian message and the fair's first-ever EDM show.

And we love the price tag: Free with fair admission.

So here's the rundown on the 2020 Pima County Fair.

When: April 16-26

Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road

Admission: $9 adults, $5 kids ages 6 to 10 through pimacountyfair.com or at the gate. $2 for everyone April 20.

Parking: $5

Concert tickets: Reserved seats are $15 on top of fair admission

Lineup:

Rapper T.I., April 16

1970s-80s disco/pop band KC and the Sunshine Band, April 17

1980s metal band Tesla, April 18

Norteño band Los Tucanes de Tijuana, April 19

Reggae band The Original Wailers — a spinoff of Bob Marley's The Wailers band, April 20

1970s disco-dance band Village People, April 21

Christian hip-hop singer-songwriter LeCrae, April 22

Hip-hop artist Saweetie, April 23

1980s heavy metal band Anthrax, April 24

Three-fer April 25: On the Four Peaks corner stage, metal bands LA Guns at 4 p.m., Slaughter at 5:30 p.m. On the Budweiser main stage, country star Scotty McCreery, 8 p.m.

UK EDM artist TroyBoi, April 26

