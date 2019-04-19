If you go

What: Carly Pearce in concert

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, April 20.

Where: Pima County Fair's Four Peaks Brewing Company stage at the Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Free with paid fair admission — $9 adults, $5 kids ages 6-10.

Et cetera: Country singer Frankie Ballard plays the Budweiser Main Stage at 8 p.m. Saturday.

2019 fair concert series lineup:

Sunday, April 21: Rapper Rich the Kid

Monday, April 22: Mark Farner's American Band at 4 and 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 23: Michael Jackson tribute show MJ Live at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 24: Christian rockers Newsboys at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 25: R&B group TLC

Friday, April 26: Triple bill rockers P.O.D, Buckcherry and Adelitas Way

April 27: Country singer Chris Janson

April 28: Latin band Dia de la Banda featuring La Original Banda Limon y Banda Machosuring at 7:30 p.m.

Admission to concerts is free with paid fair admission. Unless noted, concerts are held at 8 p.m. on the Budweiser Stage. Limited reserved seats are $15.