The 2019 HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival wraps up after this weekend, hosting some of the biggest names of the 10-day event including a Grammy-nominated Latin jazz artist in a free MLK Day festival-within-a-festival downtown on Monday, Jan. 21.
Over the next five days — through Monday — the Jazz Fest will host seven concerts. Ticket prices vary; check tucsonjazzfestival.org for more information.
- Jazz and swing are among the influences of the neo-trad Western Texas band Asleep at the Wheel. They play Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St., at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17; $29-$49.
- One of the brightest young stars on the jazz horizon is Trombone Shorty, who takes his horn to blues, jazz, hip-hop and pop. He is on stage at Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd., at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18; $25 to $100.
- Nothing says jazz party and all-out-crazy better than Pink Martini, the ultimate party outfit. And when they join the Tucson Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Music Director José Luis Gomez, we are expecting fireworks and all kinds of dancing in the Tucson Music Hall. They go on stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at the music hall, 260 S. Church Ave. Tickets start at $30.
- Also on Sunday, Bobby McFerrin is bringing his new group Gimme5 for “Circlesongs” to Fox Tucson Theatre. It’s an evening of a capella voices, laughter and soul, where pop meets jazz meets classical meets the avant-gard all in the pursuit of celebrating world cultures without barriers. He goes on stage at 7:30 p.m.; $49-$79.
- The 2019 Tucson Jazz Festival finale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. with three downtown outdoor stages of acts including the Grammy-nominated Latin jazz artist Poncho Sanchez and his Latin Jazz Band. The Downtown Jazz Fiesta at Fifth and Congress runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sanchez and Co. is on the MLK Stage at 2 p.m. Admission is free.