The AVA at Casino del Sol is squeezing one more country concert into its 2018 concert series.

On Nov. 1, pop-country supergroup Rascal Flatts will perform their first Tucson concert in a number of years at the AVA, 5655 W. Valencia Road. It's also — so far anyway — the last concert of the AVA season, which runs from April through late October/early November.

Tickets, starting at $50 and running as high as $200, go on sale Saturday, Sept. 1, through tickets.casinodelsol.com

The Rascal Flatts show will be the AVA's third country concert this fall — Dustin Lynch is set to perform on Sept. 7 and neo-trad rising stars Midland will be here Oct. 24.

Upcoming AVA concerts:

• Rapper Ice Cube, 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1.

• '70s rocker Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2.

• Jangle pop quartet Gin Blossoms with Big Head Todd & the Monsters, 7:30p.m. Sept. 6.

• 3 Doors Down & Collective Soul "The Rock & Roll Express Tour," 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18.

• Ramon Ayala and Grupo Control, 9 p.m. Sept. 21.

• Metal rockers Tesla, 8 p.m. Sept. 28.

Details and ticket information: tickets.casinodelsol.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch