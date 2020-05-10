Pops Orchestra to perform a tribute to moms virtually

If we weren't in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tucson Pops Orchestra would be setting up in Reid Park today for its annual Mother's Day concert.

Instead, 23 orchestra members led by Concertmaster Michael Fan are performing one of the concert's highlights virtually at 3 p.m. today, May 10. The ensemble will perform the early 1900s Jack Yellen ode to mothers "My Yiddishe Momme."

The performance is a chance to reconnect with the Tucson Pops' thousands of regulars who pack Reid Park's DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center each spring and fall for the Pops annual parks concerts.

"For the past 20 (plus) years we have always included 'My Yiddishe Momme' in our Mother’s Day concert," Music Director László Veres wrote on the orchestra's Facebook page, where today's performance will be presented. "This beautiful piece ... has become our tradition."

Veres announced in mid-April that the Pops was canceling the spring series for the first time in its 65-year history. He also announced his volunteer ensemble Arizona Symphonic Winds was calling off its spring parks series at Udall Park. Both are expected to return in September.