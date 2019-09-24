Luis Fonsi waited five years to release his latest album “Vida,” his 10th studio album in his 11-year music career.
The record includes the hot dance hit “Despacito” featuring Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee. Another mix version of the song features Justin Bieber.
We aren’t expecting Bieber or Daddy Yankee to be in the house when Fonsi takes the stage at the AVA at Casino del Sol on Saturday, Sept 28 — but who knows, right? The show is the last date on a West Coast swing of Fonsi’s “Vida World Tour.”
Saturday’s show starts at 8 p.m. at the AVA, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Tickets are $30 to $100 through tickets.casinodelsol.com.
Also happening this week:
- Texas singer-songwriter Hayes Carll brings his plainspoken poetic songs and somewhat sarcastic wit to 191 Toole on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The stop is part of a two-week swing from home in Texas through to Oklahoma and Arkansas. Tickets for his show at 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave., are $20 through 191toole.com and he goes on stage at 8 p.m.
- Comedian Norm Macdonald is coming to Desert Diamond Casino on Nov. 16, bringing his sometimes frat-boy-infused standup for an 18-and-older audience. Tickets ($20-$35) are on sale now through startickets.com or at the Desert Diamond Entertainment Center, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road.