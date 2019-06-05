Southern California punk rockers The Offspring are bringing their acoustic tour to the Rialto Theatre, which might sound kinda strange: What does punk rock without its signature crunchy, screaming guitars and pulsating percussion sound like unplugged?
Pretty rad, says Offspring lead guitarist Kevin John Wasserman — best known as Noodles.
“It is taking what we’ve done for 35 years and making it new again. It’s just been so much fun,” Noodles said in a phone call from his Huntington Beach, California, home last week. “We’ve really had a blast with the acoustic shows.”
The Offspring will perform in Tucson on Tuesday, June 11 — their first show here since they played the 2015 KFMA Fall Ball at Kino Stadium.
That 2015 show was more in line with the way The Offspring has performed since Noodles, bass player Greg Kriesel and frontman Bryan “Dexter” Holland first started playing together in 1984 when they were in their early 20s.
The band had modest success until they released their breakthrough third album “Smash” in early 1994. The record, which became their biggest seller — it has sold more than 6 million copies to date — and highest charted album, spun off the hit singles “Come Out and Play,” “Gotta Get Away” and “Self Esteem.”
It also set the band’s hard-driving, punk-infused tempo for the next two decades and six records that followed including the last Offspring release, the 2014 EP “Summer Nationals.” Noodles said the band, whose last studio album was in 2012, has album No. 10 ready to go once they sign a record deal.
In the meantime the band regularly records new songs and releases many of them as singles including the all-out punk onslaught of “It Won’t Get Better,” which tackles the country’s opioid crisis; and the more alternative rock-leaning “Coming For You.” But don’t expect to hear either of those songs in the mix at Tuesday’ show.
“We got a bunch more (new songs) that I can’t wait to get out there, but we want to make sure the fans hear it the way we intended before people start putting crappy cell phone videos of the song up on YouTube,” he said.
What you can expect to hear on Tuesday is the band’s hits done quite differently.
“Probably the biggest obstacle we had to overcome was ... having to use the majority of our creativity to try to take something that sounds really good when it’s just distorted heavy guitar, bass and drums ... and make it different when we’re playing on an acoustic kit, acoustic bass and acoustic guitars that are jangly,” Noodles said.
Most of the songs lend themselves to the acoustic treatment including “Self Esteem,” which substitutes ukulele for the opening electric bass line.
“We don’t change ‘Come Out and Play’ too much, but a lot of the songs we just had to come out and change,” he said.
Without having the screaming guitars and pulsating thump thump of the electric bass and percussion, Noodles said he and his bandmates can actually hear what’s going on beyond the stage.
“We can hear ourselves over the audience and it’s been rad because the audience is singing along. It’s like a giant campfire; it’s just a blast,” he said.