R&B divas Chaka Khan, Sheila E. join forces to reopen Tucson's AVA

It seems kind of apropos that soulful-voiced R&B diva Chaka Khan kicks off the AVA at Casino del Sol’s long-awaited concert series on Friday, Sept. 3.
If anyone can give us reason to reflect and celebrate, it’s Khan and her string of inspiring get-on-your-feet-and-boogie hits over the years.
The 68-year-old, 10-time Grammy winner teams up with R&B percussionist/singer Sheila E., another artist whose energy on stage will make it nearly impossible to stay in your seat.
Between the two of them, we’re imagining that by the time they take their final bows, we will be feeling pretty good about the world around us. Even if it’s just for that moment.
The pair will be the first artists to take the AVA stage since 2019 — the last time the AVA had a concert series. The venue, a cornerstone of the south-side Pasqua Yaqui casino, has held concerts at the 5,000-seat amphitheater from spring through early fall since opening in 2001.
Soon after the COVID-19 pandemic forced venues to close, the AVA called off its 2020 series, which was to have included comedian George Lopez.
Lopez is rescheduled to make up the lost date on Oct. 2 in a truncated season that includes John Legend on Sept. 24, a pair of concerts with the country trio Midland Oct. 8 and 9 and the Beach Boys on Nov. 12.
Comedian Gabriel “Fluffly” Iglesias brings his “Beyond the Fluffy” world tour to the AVA Nov. 13 to close out the 20th anniversary series. And when he takes the stage, Iglesias can thank Khan and Shiela E. for reminding Tucsonans what it was like to see a live concert in the amphitheater.
We’re thinking that one of the highlights of Khan’s show will be if she sings “Through the Fire” — “Through the fire/To the limit, to the wall/For a chance to be with you/I’d gladly risk it all — “Aint Nobody,” “I’m Every Woman,” “I Feel For You,” “Watching the World” and “Love of A Lifetime.”
The 63-year-old Queen of Percussion Shiela E. will no doubt sing her few pop hits —”The Glamorous Life,” “The Belle of St. Mark” and her top 10 duet with Prince “A Love Bizarre” — but her show will be all about the percussion power whether it’s the drums or the bongos. And expect her to be raring to go; after a year of not performing live, Shiela E. is tiptoeing back to live performances. We are her third show since her first in early August.
The AVA strongly recommends anyone considered to be “high risk” for contracting COVID and those who are not vaccinated to wear a mask. AVA staff, who have been vaccinated, will be wearing masks and other health and safety measures will be in place including disinfecting seats and surfaces before each show, AVA officials said in a written release. Hand sanitizer stations also have been installed throughout the venue.
