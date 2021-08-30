R&B divas Chaka Khan, Sheila E. join forces to reopen Tucson's AVA

Comedian Gabriel “Fluffly” Iglesias brings his “Beyond the Fluffy” world tour to the AVA Nov. 13 to close out the 20th anniversary series. And when he takes the stage, Iglesias can thank Khan and Shiela E. for reminding Tucsonans what it was like to see a live concert in the amphitheater.

We’re thinking that one of the highlights of Khan’s show will be if she sings “Through the Fire” — “Through the fire/To the limit, to the wall/For a chance to be with you/I’d gladly risk it all — “Aint Nobody,” “I’m Every Woman,” “I Feel For You,” “Watching the World” and “Love of A Lifetime.”

The 63-year-old Queen of Percussion Shiela E. will no doubt sing her few pop hits —”The Glamorous Life,” “The Belle of St. Mark” and her top 10 duet with Prince “A Love Bizarre” — but her show will be all about the percussion power whether it’s the drums or the bongos. And expect her to be raring to go; after a year of not performing live, Shiela E. is tiptoeing back to live performances. We are her third show since her first in early August.

The AVA strongly recommends anyone considered to be “high risk” for contracting COVID and those who are not vaccinated to wear a mask. AVA staff, who have been vaccinated, will be wearing masks and other health and safety measures will be in place including disinfecting seats and surfaces before each show, AVA officials said in a written release. Hand sanitizer stations also have been installed throughout the venue.

