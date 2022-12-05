Rain forces Tucson folk duo Ryanhood to halt Congress shows

Rain last weekend forced the Tucson folk duo Ryanhood to reschedule a pair of shows they planned to perform at Hotel Congress.

Ryan Green and Cameron Hood had to cancel their show on Saturday, Dec. 3, on the Hotel Congress Plaza after rain started falling in the morning and didn't let up.

Rain continued Sunday, Dec. 4, forcing them to postpone their “A Winter Evening with Ryanhood” holiday show.

Both were rescheduled for this week: Saturday's show will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, while the holiday show gets underway at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, both at the Hotel Congress Plaza outdoor stage, 311 E. Congress St.

Hotel Congress entertainment director David Slutes said he had made contingency plans with the duo earlier last week after seeing that the forecast was calling for rain.

"I had been talking to Ryanhood throughout the week about alternate dates," said Slutes, who added that they made the decision to cancel around noon Saturday.

"It was tough," he said, adding that it was "not nearly as tough as the ZONA Music Festival up in Phoenix. They got clobbered. It was so sad."

Phoenix recorded record rainfall on Saturday with .76 inches, which broke the old record of .69 that dated back to 1908.

More than 70 artists were on the ZONA Music Festival lineup.