The AVA at Casino del Sol is squeezing as much as it can into its 2018 concert series.
The newest additions to the lineup:
• Phoenix-born late 1980s-90s alternative rockers Gin Blossoms ("Hey Jealousy") with 1980s Colorado blues rockers band Big Head Todd and the Monsters ("Bittersweet") On Sept. 6.
• Norteño/Conjunto artist Ramón Ayala — Mexico's king of accordion — joins Grupo Control Sept. 21.
Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, through tickets.casinodelsol.com
Other upcoming shows include Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers doing poolside concerts Aug. 11-12 at Casino del Sol Resort; and rising country star Dustin Lynch on Sept. 7 in the AVA, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Details: casinodelsol.com