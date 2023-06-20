Randy Rainbow's sometimes acerbic, always hilarious politically-charged parodies helped get us through the tumultuous Trump years and the pandemic.

Seems we still need his brand of humor as we gear up for another round with the 2024 presidential election season getting underway.

This time, the Emmy- and Grammy-nominated singer, comedian, best-selling author and satirist says he's throwing his red, white and blue into the race.

"The Randy Rainbow for President Tour," which kicks off on Oct. 11 in Colorado, swings into Fox Tucson Theatre on Oct. 13. Tickets go on sale at 7 a.m. Friday, June 23, through randyrainbow.com.

This is Rainbow's first Tucson show since he played the Fox in November 2021.

His new show will feature Broadway musicians, live audience interaction and original songs written by Rainbow with Marc Shaiman ("Hairspray," "Mary Poppins Returns") and Alan Menken ("Little Shop of Horrors," "Beauty and the Beast").