Tucson has a reputation for being a last-minute ticket-buying town.
Except when it comes to really hot-ticket events like YouTube sensation Randy Rainbow.
Tickets for Rainbow, who plays Fox Tucson Theatre on Friday, Nov. 22, have been gone for weeks. If you missed out, you’ll have to settle for watching his viral satirical YouTube videos that poke fun at political and pop culture figures.
Rainbow, who often spoofs cable news interviews, had his breakout in 2010 with his YouTube video “Randy Rainbow is Dating Mel Gibson.” The video brought in more than 60,000 views in its first week when YouTube was in its infancy.
These days his primary targets seem to be Republican politicians, President Trump in particular.
His YouTube channel now has 350,000 subscribers and his videos regularly get upward of 1 million views.
In his live shows, Rainbow interacts with videos of actual cable news interviews of his targets, asking them questions and then parodying a pop song to sum up their answers.
If you’re among the lucky ones with tickets, Rainbow, a 38-year-old Long Island, New York, native, goes on stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Fox, 17 W. Congress St.