With a full house of fans, rapper Trippie Redd canceled his Rialto Theatre show Wednesday night, according to social media posts.
Rialto officials could not be reached to comment Thursday, but audience members posting on Twitter said Redd never showed up for his show, which was sold out.
Representatives for Redd could not be reached to comment and the artist did not post anything on social media.
Some fans commenting on Twitter said they were told that Redd's tour bus broke down.
The Rialto rescheduled the concert for March 17; tickets for Wednesday's concert will be honored at that show, according to a note posted on the Rialto's website.
But even with the new date, some of the rapper's fans were pretty peeved at the cancellation.