With a full house of fans, rapper Trippie Redd canceled his Rialto Theatre show at the last minute Wednesday night, according to Rialto officials.
"Unfortunately Trippie was not able to make it by the scheduled time last night, but thankfully we were able to reschedule for the 17th and we’re going to honor all the tickets," Rialto Executive Director Curtis McCrary said.
The Rialto got the heads up that Redd, the stage name for Michael White, had "transportation issues" moments before he should have been going on stage.
Some fans commenting on Twitter said they were told that Redd's tour bus broke down.
Representatives for Redd could not be reached to comment and the artist did not post anything on social media.
The Rialto rescheduled the concert for March 17; tickets for Wednesday's concert will be honored at that show, according to a note posted on the Rialto's website.
But even with the new date, some of the rapper's fans were pretty peeved at the cancellation.