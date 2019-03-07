With a full house of fans, rapper Trippie Redd canceled his Rialto Theatre show at the last minute Wednesday night, according to Rialto officials.
"Unfortunately Trippie was not able to make it by the scheduled time last night, but thankfully we were able to reschedule for March 17 and we’re going to honor all the tickets," Rialto Executive Director Curtis McCrary said.
Tickets for Wednesday's concert will be honored at the March 17 show, according to a note posted on the Rialto's website.
In an Instagram post Thursday afternoon, Redd — whose real names is Michael White — said he cancelled after being pulled over by police at the "federal border" for three hours. He did not elaborate on the reason his tour bus was pulled over nor where, but he posted a video on Instagram that showed a scene similar to a border patrol checkpoint.
"Blame 12 not me," White wrote in the instagram post that tagged an earlier version of an Arizona Daily Star story about his concert cancellation. "I'll see y'all soon tho."
The number "12" is urban slang for police.
McCrary said the Rialto got the heads up that White had "transportation issues" moments before he should have been going on stage.
Some fans commenting on Twitter late Wednesday and early Thursday were pretty peeved at the cancellation.