Rascal Flatts call it quits; 'Farewell Tour' to hit Phoenix in Oct.

The multiplatium, Grammy-winning country group Rascal Flatts is calling it quits.

The trio — Jay DeMarcus, Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney — will open their "Farewell: Life is A Highway Tour" in June in Indianapolis. The tour pulls into Phoenix's Ak-Chin Pavilion Oct. 10.

LeVox started Rascal Flatts with his cousin DeMarcus in 1999 and within a year they landed on Disney imprint Lyric Street Records. They released 11 studio albums and spun off 14 No. 1 hits, including the tear-jerker "Here Comes Goodbye" and the toe-tapper "I Like the Sound of That."

In a YouTube video in early January, the trio each took turns breaking the news of the final tour.

“When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter,” LeVox said.

DeMarcus. “While it is of course bittersweet, it is so important to us to celebrate what our music has meant to their lives, as well as what the fans have meant to us," DeMarcus added. "There is no sadness here, just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings."

Tickets are available through livenation.com

