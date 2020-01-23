Rascal Flatts call it quits; 'Farewell Tour' to hit Phoenix in Oct.

The multiplatium, Grammy-winning country group Rascal Flatts is calling it quits.
The trio — Jay DeMarcus, Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney — will open their "Farewell: Life is A Highway Tour" in June in Indianapolis. The tour pulls into Phoenix's Ak-Chin Pavilion Oct. 10.
LeVox started Rascal Flatts with his cousin DeMarcus in 1999 and within a year they landed on Disney imprint Lyric Street Records. They released 11 studio albums and spun off 14 No. 1 hits, including the tear-jerker "Here Comes Goodbye" and the toe-tapper "I Like the Sound of That."
In a YouTube video in early January, the trio each took turns breaking the news of the final tour.
“When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter,” LeVox said.
DeMarcus. “While it is of course bittersweet, it is so important to us to celebrate what our music has meant to their lives, as well as what the fans have meant to us," DeMarcus added. "There is no sadness here, just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings."
Tickets are available through livenation.com
AVA 2020 lineup starting to come together
The AVA at Casino del Sol is already starting to fill its roster for the 2020 concert series.
Already penciled in:
• Classic rock with the long-bearded bards of ZZ Top, April 24.
• Comedian George Lopez returns May 16.
• Comedian Jim Jefferies brings his "Oblivion Tour" here on June 12.
Tickets, starting at $40, are on sale now for ZZ Top through casinodelsol.com or the AVA box office at Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road.
Premium Outlets concert series runs through summer
Tucson Premium Outlets in Marana is once again teaming up with the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance to host a monthly concert series in the mall's courtyard.
Performances, which kicked off this month, criss-cross genres and feature only local musicians as an opportunity for them to showcase their music. Admission is free and performances are from 5 to 8 p.m. the last Saturday of the month through year's end at the mall, 6401 Marana Center Blvd., off Interstate 10 and Twin Peaks Boulevard. Admission is free.
The schedule:
• Acerekó Trio, Feb. 29, playing sultry Latin ballads, romantic Tangos and upbeat salsa.
• Kevin Pakulis and his Band. March 28, featuring the master Americana/blues storyteller and musician.
• Alt-country singer/songwriter Eric Schaffer and the Other Troublemakers, April 25. Those others are Bruce Halper, Troy Martin and Loren Dircks.
• Santa Pachita, May 30, will bring sizzling Latin fusion rock (think ska, cumbia and rumba-salsa) to the mall.
• Michael P and the Gullywashers, June 27, for an evening of rocking blues and rhythm.
• OnesAll, July 25, will bring the funk and fun that can only come from this dynamically talented family trio.
• Whose Blues, Aug. 29, delivers blues standards and blues-infused rock.
• Heart & Soul, Sept. 26, takes a lot of soul and sprinkles in some contemporary rock and pop to come up with electric covers by some of the biggest names on the radio today and yesterday.
• Soul Essential, Oct. 31, plays a blend of hard-driving danceable funk, jazz, blues and soul.
• Little House of Funk, Nov. 28, with a name that pretty much says it all: Funk and blues, hosted by the dynamic blues blaster Connie Brannock.
• Heather Lil' Mama Hardy Band, Dec. 19, brings some of the Tucson area's finest blues musicianship to the stage.
