Review: TSO's performance of Beethoven's 'Eroica' was truly heroic

José Luis Gomez might have had the UA Wildcats women's basketball team on his mind Saturday afternoon.

He wasn't at McKale Center on Friday night when the UA team beat the No. 4 ranked Stanford Cardinal. He was at Catalina Foothills High School leading his Tucson Symphony Orchestra in the first of four performances this weekend of Beethoven's Symphony No. 3 in E flat Major "Eroica."

But we'd like to believe the Wildcats' historic win — their first in program history against a Top 5 team — was on his mind when he conducted the first of two concerts Saturday.

From that iconic opening passage, Gomez and the orchestra lit into a spirited romp with Beethoven's No. 3 that expressed exactly how the UA Wildcats and their fans felt when Aari McDonald's OT layup fell just right with seconds left on the clock. Heart-pounding bursts from the timpani interrupted the roar of the horns and the celebratory chorus from the strings played with such dynamic energy and color.

It was as if Gomez was sending a musical congrats to Coach Adia Barnes and the team. And boy was he having fun.