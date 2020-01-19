You are the owner of this article.
Rhythm & Roots, Hotel Congress series runs from Sinatra to soul

Rhythm & Roots and Hotel Congress are continuing their musical partnership with a series of outdoor concerts in the coming months.

The series opens Feb. 20 with the Rat Pack-inspired Black Market Trust, a quintet of talented musicians covering 1950s-60s Rat Pack era hits as well as original pop songs. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show.

Grammy-winning Western band Riders in the Sky follows on Feb. 22 with a matinee show. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of. Kids 12 and younger are $12.

Tim Kliphuis and Jimmy Grant celebrate the music of Stéphane Grappelli and Django Reinhardt March 1 at Club Congress. Tickets are $15 advance, $20 day of.

Alt-country quartet The Hacienda Brothers, which has a long history with Tucson, celebrates a fallen partner in Chris Gaffney while looking ahead to their newest release “Desert Soul” on March 21.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of.

Bluesy roots rockers Paul Thorn Band will take the stage March 17 at 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.

Tickets are $28 in advance, $34 day of show.

Gospel blues singer and three-time Grammy nominee Ruthie Foster will perform April 18. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of.

Tickets are on sale now through rhythmandroots.org or hotelcongress.com.

Performances are at the Hotel Congress Plaza, 311 E. Congress St., unless otherwise noted.

 

