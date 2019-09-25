Rhythm & Roots, Tucson’s popular Americana music series, is teaming up with Hotel Congress to present a fall outdoor concert series that shines the spotlight on mostly Tucson musicians.
The series kicks off with Tucson-born/Texas-based singer-songwriter Lisa Morales on Saturday, Sept. 28, and closes with Native American Music Award nominees Smokestack Lightning from the Scottsdale area headlining the Sunday Blues & BBQ concert series on Oct. 27.
Concerts are held on the patio of Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St., and tickets are available online at rhythmandroots.org, at the Hotel Congress front desk or at The Folk Shop, 2525 N. Campbell Ave.
Here is the lineup and other deets:
- Lisa Morales Band, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $15 in advance, $20 day of show.
- Iconic bluesman Hans Olsen and Brit-by-way-of-Tucson blues blaster Tom Walbank open the Sunday Blues & BBQ series beginning at 4:30 p.m. $5 cover.
- Dusty Chaps 50th Anniversary concert starts at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 5; $15 in advance, $20 day of show.
- Bad News Blues Band deliver blues with a side of barbecue beginning at 4:30 p.m., Oct. 6 $8 cover.
- Genre-bending bluegrass band Sonoran Dogs is bringing the full band together, complete with banjo, bass, pedal steel, acoustic guitar, mandolin and accordion at 7:30 pm. Oct. 12. $8 cover.
- Tucson Americana duo Ryanhood opens The End of America, a trio that used to sing harmonies for each other when they were touring solo artists. The buddies have been performing as a trio since 2010. They go on stage at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19; $8 cover.
Tucson’s beloved country-leaning singer-songwriter John Coinman brings his band for a CD release gig to celebrate their latest album “Under the Sun.” They go on stage at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26; $8 cover.
- Smokestack Lightning, based in the Gila River Indian Community, close out the series with a Blues and Barbecue concert on Oct. 27. It starts at 4:30 p.m. and it’s a $5 cover.