Rising young pianist opens Tucson's Arizona Friends of Chamber Music season

By all accounts, Lando captured the hearts and imaginations of many people in the storied New York City hall that night, including that of New York Times classical music critic Anthony Tommasino.

Lando returned to Carnegie’s Zankel Hall two years later for his solo debut, which Tommasino said showed flashes of brilliance and plenty of room to grow as Lando, who was all of 17 then, matured as an artist and an adult.

His progress hit a little bit of a snag with the pandemic; nearly all of his in-person recitals and concerts in 2020 were canceled or postponed, although he did perform several virtual concerts.

“I’ve been very lucky to have had a number of in-person concerts again since early April,” Lando said in an email. “Most of them have had socially distanced audiences, but a few of them were surprisingly full.”

One of those performances was his return to Carnegie Hall in June as part of an all-star tribute to the jazz composer and pianist Corea, who died in February at the age of 79.