Robert Earl Keen cancels Rialto gig in light of coronavirus

Texas singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen is taking a week off the road in light of the coronavirus pandemic, postponing shows from March 14-21 — the day he and his band were set to play a show at the Rialto Theatre.

"In light of recent events, it is with a great sorrow that we must announce that we are postponing some of our upcoming shows (all dates between March 14-21)," Keen announced on the Rialto's website Tuesday afternoon. "The band and I travel in close quarters and play to large audiences, and we cannot in good conscience expose our fans to any potential health risks. Your safety is our upmost priority and concern."

Keen's announcement came 24 hours after organizers of the Tucson Festival of Books announced they were canceling the 2020 event that was planned March 14 and 15 on the University of Arizona campus.

Keen is the first artist to publicly cancel a Tucson concert due to coronavirus. Arizona has only five diagnosed cases of the virus, the closest one in unincorporated Pima County.

Keen said he will announce rescheduled dates soon. Tickets for the March 21 Rialto show will be honored at the new date.

