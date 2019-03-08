Edin Karamazov is a rock star.
No, really, the classically trained Bosnian lutist has an album credit with Brit-rocker Sting. He also has a film credit that sprang out of that Sting album project.
But it’s his longtime collaboration with world-renowned German countertenor Andreas Scholl that’s bringing Karamazov to our corner of the universe.
He and Scholl, a multiple Grammy nominee, are performing a recital Sunday, March 10, with the Arizona Early Music Society.
The pair, who have worked regularly together since Karamazov appeared on Scholl’s 2001 album “Wayfaring Stranger,” are performing a program of lute works by composers including Dowland, Campion, Johnson, the music of Handel and a sampler of English folk songs. The concert, dubbed “Airs and Fancies,” begins at 3 p.m. at Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. Admission is $25 at the door; $5 if you are 28 and younger.
The German Consulate in Los Angeles is hosting a brief reception with the artists after the concert.
The Arizona Early Music Society closes out its 2018-19 season with “Viva Virtuoso,” a Handel + Haydn Society recital featuring violinists Aisslinn Nosky and Susanna Ogata, cellist Guy Fishman and harpsichordist Ian Watson, on April 7 at Grace.
The society’s 2019-20 season opens Oct. 13 with Terra Mariana’s “Heinavanker.” Also set to come here:
- Iestyn Davies “Silent Noon,” Nov. 2.
- Quicksilver “Fantasticus,” Dec. 8.
- Reginald Mobley and Agave Baroque, Jan. 19.
- Violinist Rachel Barton Pine with her Trio Settecento, March 22, 2020.
- Ensemble Caprice, April 19, 2020.
Season tickets — $120 for all six events, $25 single tickets — go on sale in May at azearlymusic.org.