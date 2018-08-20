Singer/actor Gary Morris, who scored a monster hit with his country version of the ballad "Wind Beneath My Wings," posted the news in mid-June: His niece Heather, daughter of his twin sister Carey, was shot twice in the head, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, in Tucson in early June.
Morris asked for prayers.
On Friday, Aug. 24, he's asking for Tucson to come out in support of his niece, who is facing a long haul of physical therapy as she recovers from the wound that nearly killed her.
The woman, whose identity has never been made public in police documents, and a male companion, Michael Grove, 54, were shot on June 7 at a home on Tucson's south side. Grove later died from his wounds.
Two days later, police in Phoenix arrested Daniel Miller, 37, on charges of first-degree murder and domestic violence/attempted murder, according to reports.
Morris quickly set up a GoFundMe account to help his niece and promised back in early July that he would also put on a benefit concert in Tucson.
That concert at the Rialto Theatre, 318 E.Congress St., will feature actor Willford Brimley. Tickets start at $35 and special meet-and-greet packages are available.
Morris had more than 25 hits chart in the 1980s including No. 1s "I'll Never Stop Loving You," "100% Chance of Rain," "Leave Me Lonely" and his duet with Crystal Gayle, "Makin' Up For Lost Time (The Dallas Lovers Song)." His latest CD is set to be released this year.
Tucson native Lisa Morales, half of the duo Sisters Morales, also is on the lineup. She's coming here from her longtime home in Texas.
Go to rialtotheatre.com for more show details.
Farewell to the queen
Southwest Soul Circuit and young performers with the Garden Youth Development Project will honor the late Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin on Sunday, Aug. 26, at the Rialto Theatre.
The three-hour tribute will feature a group of singers, musicians and dancers headed by Southwest Soul Circuit founders Kevin and Tanishia Hamilton performing some of Franklin's iconic songs, from "Respect" and "Natural Woman" to "Chain of Fools" and "Since You've Been Gone (Sweet, Sweet Baby)."
The show also will shine a light on Garden Youth Development, the nine-year-old organization that works to give young artists a shot at playing big venues around Tucson, sometimes with big stars.
Tickets are $12 in advance at ticketfly.com or the Rialto Box Office, 318 E. Congress St. It's $15 day of show.
A portion of the proceeds will help pay some Garden Youth participants' tuition costs.
For more information, visit rialtotheatre.com
Glowing in the dark 2018
Tickets are on sale now for Glow 2018, a nighttime arts experience with live music, theater and still art exhibitions.
Tickets are pretty scarce: a total of 500 are available each night for the festival, which stretches over two weekends of full moons in late September and two weekends in late October.
The event, which got its start in 2004, is held at Oracle's Triangle L Ranch, 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road, and will feature acres of glowing sculptures, multimedia installations, theatrical performances and all genres of music on ever-expanding winding trails carved out for this year’s show.
For tickets, visit trianglelranch.com
Here's the musical lineup:
- Sept. 22: Ric Volante and Vicky Smith, Hypnopad and the Carnivaleros.
- Sept. 29: Mt. Lmn. High*Way, Hypnopad and Los Puchos.
- Oct. 20: Hypnopad and Al Foul.
- Oct. 27: Oracle Art Ensemble, Hypnopad and Kings of Pleasure.