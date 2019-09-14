If you go

What: Sixth annual Mexican Independence Day concert

Featuring: Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra conducted by Linus Lerner

Soloists: Sopranos Liliana del Conde and Ethel Trujillo Amezcua; mezzo-soprano Diana Peralta; tenors Alonso Sicairos and Jorge Luis Martinez Zarzueta; and bass Carlos Adrian Hernandez

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: Free

Program: Includes the Mexican National Anthem, José Pablo Moncayo's "Huapango," opera arias including "Chacun a Son Gout" from Strauss's "Die Fledermaus" and "Vechia Zimarra" from Puccini's "La Boheme," as well as arias from Gounod's "Romeo and Juliette," Bizet's "Carmen" and Massenet's "Werther." Mariachi Los Diablitos de SunnySide High School close out the concert with three works.

Details: sasomusic.org