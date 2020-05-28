SASO honors Tucson nurses on COVID frontlines in virtual performance

Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra wanted to honor Tucson nurses on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic with a little music.

One problem: The volunteer orchestra couldn't gather in the same room to perform and their music director, Linus Lerner, was literally 5,000 miles away.

So they did what orchestras worldwide have been doing since the pandemic forced much of the world not to gather in groups of 10 or more: They turned to the internet.

A handful of the orchestra members, with Lerner conducting them from Brazil, performed Italian composer Ennio Morricone's "Gabriel's Oboe" from the 1986 British film "The Mission."

Lerner, who has been in Brazil since just before Arizona and much of the U.S. shut down in mid-March, said he came up with the idea to honor nurses working up close and personal with the pandemic.

The musicians spent about two weeks performing their individual parts, which they sent to Lerner to edit.