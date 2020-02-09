SASO hosting German guest conductor for Beethoven concert

Manasi performed his first concert at age 10, an all-Beethoven program. Since then, Beethoven has been a big part of his repertoire.

"I grew up with Beethoven. His music was always a kind of daily inspiration, which ... took me somehow on a philosophical journey," he said. "With Beethoven's music we discover and get to know other facets of our personalities and we get to experience a new perspective on how we could think and live as human beings. This is because his music is very human and not just an abstract art."

Manasi suspects that SASO audiences might hear a little German accent to the Seventh with him at the podium. Part of that is cultural heritage, part goes back to his lifelong connection to Beethoven's works.

"Since Beethoven was born in Bonn, German was his mother tongue. So he grew up through all his childhood with the sound of the German language, with German songs etc, and you can feel that the sound of the German language is unconsciously in his music," he said.

Manasi also will perform the piano solo on Richard Strauss's suite "Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme."