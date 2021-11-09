SASO hosts brother duo for Mendelssohn concerts this weekend

It’s taken them six years, but Bulgarian-born, UK-based brother act Ivo and Lachezar Stankov are making their encore appearance with the Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra this weekend.

The pair, who perform as a duo and solo, debuted with the volunteer Tucson ensemble in 2015 with guest conductor Nicholas Armstrong of England. It was an all-international act performing an international program that included the Mendelssohn Concerto.

That piece will kick off performances on Saturday, Nov. 13, in SaddleBrooke, and Sunday, Nov. 14, in Tucson.

In addition to the concerto, the pair will perform the third movement of Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto No. 1, which they recorded with the London Philharmonic in early 2020. The album also included the composer’s Double Concerto in D minor.

Also on the program for this weekend’s concert is Saint-Saëns’s Bacchanale from “Samson and Dalilah” and Tchaikovsky’s “The Sleeping Beauty” suite. SASO Music Director Linus Lerner will be at the podium.

The orchestra performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive in SaddleBrooke; and 3 p.m. Sunday at St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church’s Southwest Sanctuary, 7575 N Paseo del Norte.

Tickets for SaddleBrooke are $30 through dvpac.net. For Tucson, it’s $25, free for children 17 and younger through sasomusic.org

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

