SASO is going to the opera

Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra is always stretching the limits of its imagination and creative juices, so it should come as no surprise that on the occasion of its 40th anniversary season, the volunteer orchestra is once again wading into unchartered waters.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, and Sunday, Jan. 19, SASO is mounting its first fully-staged opera.

With a cast of local, national and Mexican singers and the talented Rincon University High School choir, SASO will present Johann Strauss’s comic operetta “Die Fledermaus.”

“It just gives another opportunity to show another side of SASO,” said Music Director Linus Lerner. “We can do it. We are an orchestra that can play different things.”

And they are an orchestra that already has plenty of experience playing operas.

For the past six or seven summers, Lerner, who conducts orchestras throughout Mexico and around the globe including in his native Brazil, has taken members of SASO to Mexico to be part of the Oaxaca and San Luis opera festival orchestras. But not everyone in SASO was able to participate and many of the orchestra’s regular audience members had told him they would have loved to have seen SASO in an opera.