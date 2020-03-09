SASO painting melodies in all-Tchaikovsky concert

Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra this weekend is performing a concert that might just go down as one of the most unique and compelling classical music events of this season.

It might even earn a spot as one of the most unique in Tucson history.

The volunteer orchestra, under the baton of longtime Music Director Linus Lerner, is combining visual and performing arts in a way we haven’t before seen on a Tucson stage.

And while the idea of a painter painting a picture while an orchestra performs live is not a new idea — apparently it’s been catching on in the past decade — we’re pretty sure it’s not been done here. And it’s not been done the way Greeley, Colorado, artist Armando Silva does it.

“There are a lot of artists who will paint live, set up in a corner and make a painting. But because I have a dance background and a little bit of a theater background that I love, I’m OK with taking it to the stage and almost choreographing it,” said Silva, 33, who has been doing performance painting for a decade. “There’s dancing and there’s up and down and pretty much what the orchestra does.”