In its first 25 years, the Arizona Friends of Chamber Music's Tucson Winter Chamber Music Festival featured:

The artists

Artistic director Peter Rejto: The cellist and his wife pianist Bernadette Harvey get points for coming the furthest distance. They live in Australia, where Rejto teaches cello at a music high school in Sydney. He co-founded the festival with former Arizona Friends of Chamber Music President Jean-Paul Bierny.

Violist Ettore Causa: A prize-winner in the 2000 Lionel Tertis International Viola Competition, Causa is making his Friends debut.

Pianist Bernadette Harvey: The Australian has the distinction of being one of the most frequent contributors to the Tucson Winter Chamber Music Festival. This year marks her ninth turn at the keyboards in Tucson.

Escher String Quartet: The 14-year-old New York City ensemble, championed by the Emerson Quartet and a favorite at festivals around the country, is also new to the Tucson festival.