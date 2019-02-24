By the numbers In its first 25 years, the Arizona Friends of Chamber Music's Tucson Winter Chamber Music Festival featured: • 24 resident ensembles • 135 musicians • Performed works by Mozart 30 times • Performed Schubert's String Quintet in C Major five times • Hosted pianist Bernadette Harvey eight times; this year is No. 9 • Performed 36 world premieres And this year, No. 26: • The Escher String Quartet is among • Four festival newcomers joining • The roster of eight musicians • Performing 19 works including one world premiere • Over the festival's eight days in which • 44 volunteers will keep the action humming

If you go What: 26th annual Tucson Winter Chamber Music Festival. Presented by: Arizona Friends of Chamber Music. When: March 3-10. Where: Leo Rich Theatre, 260 S. Church Ave. Tickets: $30 adults, $10 students; festival pass is $120, which includes all five concerts. Available online at arizonachambermusic.org Gala dinner: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at The Arizona Inn, 2200 E. Elm St. The cost is $160 per person. Et cetera: Dress rehearsals and master classes are open to the community at no charge. Visit arizonachambermusic.org/series/festival-2019 for more information.

Schedule All performances are at Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. • 3 p.m. Sunday, March 3: Mozart's String Quintet in C major, Prokofiev's Sonata for Two Violins in C major, Philip Glass's Violin Sonata arranged for saxophone, Shostakovich's Piano Quintet. • 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5: Mozart's Piano Quartet in G minor, Bartók's String Quartet No. 5 and Beethoven's Piano Trio in B-flat Major "Archduke." • 3 p.m. March 10: Puts Oboe Concerto arranged for saxophone, Brahms' Lieder arranger for viola and piano, Rogerson's String Quartet and Mendelssohn's Sextet in D major. • 7:30 p.m. March 8: Takács's "Two Fantastics," Schnittke's Piano Quintet, Puts' "Air for Cello and Piano," Taneyev's Piano Quartet in E major. • 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6: Shostakovich's Two Pieces for String Octet, Edwards' Quintet for Saxophone and Strings "Bright Birds and Sorrows," Bacewicz's Partita for Violin and Piano, Arensky's String Quartet No. 2 in A minor.

The artists • Artistic director Peter Rejto: The cellist and his wife pianist Bernadette Harvey get points for coming the furthest distance. They live in Australia, where Rejto teaches cello at a music high school in Sydney. He cofounded the festival with former Arizona Friends of Chamber Music President Jean-Paul Bierny. • Violist Ettore Causa: A prize-winner in the 2000 Lionel Tertis International Viola Competition, Causa is making his Friends debut. • Pianist Bernadette Harvey: The Australian has the distinction of being one of the most frequent contributors to the Tucson Winter Chamber Music Festival. This year marks her sixth turn at the keyboards in Tucson. • Escher String Quartet: The 14-year-old New York City ensemble, championed by the Emerson Quartet and a favorite at festivals around the country, is also new to the Tucson festival. Bass player Philip Alejo: A member of the Friends Board of Director, Alejo also teaches at the University of Arizona's Fred Fox School of Music. : A member of the Friends Board of Director, Alejo also teaches at the University of Arizona's Fred Fox School of Music. • Saxophonist Amy Dickson: The Australia native will have some heavy lifting in this year's festival. She is set to perform Philip Glass's Violin Sonata to open the festival and arranged for saxophone, and Kevin Puts' Oboe Concerto and Brahms' Lieder on the finale day, all arranged for saxophone. • Violinist Ani Kavafian: We've seen her a number of times on the Friends stage, including duets with her sister Ida, also a violinist. Kavafian's first festival appearance was the Friends' first event, back in 1994. • Cellist Edward Arron: It's not surprising that Arron hasn't had much time in his career to venture to Tucson. In addition to his work with the Ehnes Quartet, he supervises at least five concert series in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and South Carolina. • Pianist James Giles: The Northwestern University piano program director has been acclaimed for his programming, including pairing inspired classics in the piano repertoire with new works he commissions. • Violinist Axel Strauss: He's making his return to the festival, teaming up with Harvey to perform 20th century Polish composer Grazyna Bacewicz’s Partita for Violin and Piano.