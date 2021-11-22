Say it ain't so, Jake! Ukelele virtuoso has yet to try Tucson's classic Sonoran dog

But his mother’s favorite among the 16 tracks? “The Rose” with Bette Midler, his mom’s favorite singer.

“My mom used to play that song for me when I was a kid,” recalled the 45-year-old father of two boys.

He and Midler recorded the song in Los Angeles and when he returned home to Hawaii, he played it for his mom, who was thrilled — and maybe a little bit hurt that Shimabukuro had not let her tag along to the studio.

Also on the album: collaborations with Jimmy Buffett, Michael McDonald, Moon Taxi, Billy Strings, Warren Haynes and Kenny Loggins.

The album was nearly four years in the making after it was stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christmas in Hawaii: Santa arrives on a surf board.

Hey, it’s a tropical paradise, what did you expect.

“Our image of Santa is he has an aloha shirt on with shorts and flip flops and he’s waving a shaka,” Shimabukuro said.