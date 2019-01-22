Seattle singer-songwriter Jill Cohn has some pretty big firepower behind her latest CD "Balanced on the Rail."
Malcolm Burn, the Grammy-winner who has worked with Bob Dylan and Emmylou Harris on her hit "Red Dirt Girl," produced Cohn's album, the 12th in her career that goes back to 1999.
She is bringing the album to Tucson for a show at Sea of Glass Center for the Arts, 332 E. Seventh St., on Friday, Jan. 25.
Cohn calls "Balanced on the Rail" a "labor of love," with songs that pay homage to her big female music influences including Joni Mitchell, Sarah McLachlan and the Counting Crows, leaning more Americana from the small-town roots of her childhood hometown in Eastern Washington than the grunge of her adult home of Seattle.
Friday's concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $14 in advance at theseaofglass.org or $19 day of show.