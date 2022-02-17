Singer Don McLean brings 50 years of 'American Pie' to Fox Tucson Theatre

"If I had wanted to call him Dylan I would have called him Bob. I would have called him BD. I would have made some oblique reference, but I didn’t," he said. "Because it’s not what I want. I tried to use words and music to capture an inexpressible idea, somewhat like the Beatles did in ‘A Day in the Life.’"

As he marks the song's 50th anniversary, McLean is fielding every question imaginable about the song.

“There is a number of No. 1 questions. ‘Does it feel like 50 years?’ That’s one I’ve been getting a lot. Another one is, ‘Did you ever think that it would last this long?' Or 'Why do you think it’s lasted this long?’" he said.

The top question: "Did you ever imagine 'American Pie' would become the generational song it has become?"

“The answer is no. First of all, I had very low expectations for myself. All I was trying to do was to survive," he said. "I can’t describe this to you because I am now in the world (of) and mentioned in the same breath as the biggest music stars on the planet currently. … When I started I just wanted to make a record for Folkways or Vanguard. Some little folk label that would put it out and … it would end up in school libraries."