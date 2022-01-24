Singer Joan Osborne to go down memory lane during Tucson show

Singer-songwriter Joan Osborne was cleaning out her closets early in the pandemic when she stumbled on a treasure trove of musical memories: CDs, cassette tapes and files of her live radio station recordings, some dating back decades.

“All of the performances are really high quality and the audio is really high quality, too,” she said during a phone call from home in New York’s Catskills to talk about her Jan. 27 Fox Tucson Theatre show. “They are like little snapshots and little capsules of all the eras of us going on the road.”

As she listened to the recordings, she started to envision a retrospective of her 27-year journey that started with her triple-platinum 1995 debut album “Relish,” which was nominated for three Grammys.

Osborne compiled the recordings into a new album, “Radio Waves,” which she plans to release this spring.

Many of the songs had been recorded before; she has 11 studio albums and handful of live albums and compilations. But there also are songs that have never seen the light of day including a rough demo of Toshi Reagon’s “Real Love” that she recorded in her home studio.