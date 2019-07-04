There are a few things we adore about summer in Tucson.
And at the top of the list: Invisible Theatre’s “Sizzling Summer Sounds.”
The cabaret series features some remarkably talented singers and musicians, and each of the eight shows between July 9 and July 21 is a must-see.
They all take place at the Carriage House, 125 S. Arizona Ave., and all are at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35.
Tickets to the “Sizzling Soiree,” which kicks off the series on Monday, July 8., are $49. Desserts, a glass of champagne and a peek of the shows coming up are all on the program.
And the shows:
- Tuesday, July 9: “Malt Shop Magic” with Katherine Byrnes, Crystal Stark, Janée Page and Jeffrey Haskell. Rock ‘n’ roll straight out of the 1950s is in store.
- Wednesday, July 10, and Thursday, July 11: “The Songs of Nat King Cole,” sung by Natalie Douglas, who takes a break from her gig at New York City’s Birdland. Accompanying her is her music director, Jon Weber.
- Friday, July 12: “Valens to Valli” features Nick Gallardo, who has made an impressive career crooning tunes from the ’50s and ’60s. He’ll be accompanied by Khris Doge on the piano.
- July 13-14: New York City’s cabaret king Steve Ross makes a return trip to the Old Pueblo. The show, “Travels with My Piano,” will include tunes from the Great American Songbook and more.
- July 16: “Double Date” will incorporate Broadway, jazz and even classical into the show with Rob Boone and Christine Vivona, and Jose “Chach” Snook and Jodi Darling.
- July 17-18: Crystal Stark and Khris Doge team up for “Aretha — Long Live the Queen.” That would be Aretha Franklin, and who doesn’t want to spend an evening with her music?
- July 19: “Crooners” features songs by male vocalists such as Frankie Laine, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra — you get the idea. Joe Bourne and Armen Dirtadian, with Daniel “Sly” Slipetsky, will bring back the memories for us.
- July 20-21: A
- cclaimed singer Anne Hampton Callaway has moved to Tucson from her New York City home; let’s hope this means we’ll get to hear more and more of her. She is in high demand, so that may not happen. But it does on these days, when she and John Bucchino present “The Living Room Sessions,” packed with their original tunes. Tunes you are likely to recognize — they’ve been recorded by the likes of Liza Minnelli, Barbra Streisand and Patti LuPone.
For reservations or more information, call 882-9721 or go to invisibletheatre.com