So far, Dusk Festival 2020 is still on, organizer says

Dusk Music Festival is still on for Nov. 14-15 at Jácome Plaza downtown, but as of last week, the lineup was still a work in progress.

Organizer Page Repp, who launched the EDM music festival in 2016 with John Rallis, Steve Stratigouleas and Illegal Pete’s owner Pete Turner, said he is still reaching out to artists for the fall event. He said some artists, though, have cancelled all plans to tour in 2020, which could impact the lineup.

Most if not all major stadium tours have be put on hold this summer and dozens are off for the year, according to Billboard magazine. Taylor Swiift was one of the first to call off her big "Lover Fest" tour that was expected to hit Europe in June and come back stateside for four stadium shows later this summer. Bon Jovi, Shania Twain, U2 and dozens of artists of all genres also have announced plans to stay home until the worldwide health crisis from COVID 19 is more resolved.

“In the best interest of everyone – No Shoes Nation, my road family, the staff at the venues – we have decided to quit moving the dates around on the calendar trying to make a chunk of this year work and move where we believe we can roll out our entire 'Chillaxification' Tour," country superstar Kenny Chesney said on his website when he announced in May that he was cancelling his NFL stadiums summer tour.